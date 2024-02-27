SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays’ Swanson to be away from team as young son hospitalized after being hit by car

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2024 11:58 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

LAKELAND, Fla. – Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be away from the team indefinitely after his son was hit by a car and hospitalized on Sunday in Florida, manager John Schneider said.

The Toronto skipper provided a statement Tuesday before the Blue Jays’ pre-season game against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field.

“Erik Swanson’s son, Toby, was hit by a car Sunday and was airlifted to nearby hospital,” Schneider said. “Thanks to the incredible work from Clearwater first responders, Toby is on the road to recovery and is surrounded by his family. Erik will be away from the team for a while, family comes first.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced'
How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced
Story continues below advertisement

“Our love, support, and prayers are with Erik, (wife) Madison, Toby, and the entire Swanson family. Out of respect for Erik and his family, we’re not going to comment further on this.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Blue Jays’ player development complex in Dunedin, Fla., is about seven kilometres away from Clearwater.

Trending Now

Swanson, 30, made 69 relief appearances for the Blue Jays last season. He was 4-2 with a 2.97 earned-run average.

He spent his first four seasons in the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices