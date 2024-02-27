2 vehicle set ablaze in Vaughan driveway, motive unknown: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two vehicles were set ablaze in the driveway of a Vaughan home last week and investigators aren’t yet sure of a possible motive, police say.

York Regional Police are now seeking witnesses as they search for two suspects.

Police said officers responded to two vehicles on fire in the driveway of a home on Ironside Drive, which is in the Weston Road and Major Mackenzie Drive area, at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 22.

A black 2020 Cadillac XT5 and a white 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan were engulfed in flames when officers arrived, police said.

“Due to the active fire, officers had to evacuate the residents through the backyard. While exiting, a 92-year-old male resident fell and suffered minor injuries,” police said.

Vaughan firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Police said it’s believed the fires were deliberately set and officers released surveillance videos appearing to show two suspects running toward the scene, the fire starting and then the two suspects running away.

A suspect vehicle, described by police as a grey or blue four-door sedan, is also shown in the videos.

Const. Lisa Moskaluk told Global News in an email that investigators are “still looking into all possible angles – targeted or random.”

“It’s too early to say, which is why we are looking for any witnesses to come forward,” she said.

“The investigators have not yet spoken to everyone involved as some of the family members that live there are out of the country.”

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Police said they’re also seeking additional video footage from the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact York police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.