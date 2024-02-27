Drugs, cash seized after stolen vehicle located in Guelph’s southend

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they seized cash and suspected drugs after finding a stolen vehicle.

While on patrol on Monday just before 1 p.m., police said officers found a 2020 Nissan parked near Waterloo Avenue and St. Arnaud Street.

The car, which was reported stolen from Belleville, was being watched and investigators saw a woman approach with several bags.

She wasn’t able to get inside the vehicle and left her bags on the ground and came back with a man who had the car key.

Officers then made arrests and say they found quantities of suspected fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine during a search.

Police said they also found drug paraphernalia and cash.

A 36-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Guelph, have been charged with occupying a stolen vehicle as well as three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both have bail hearings on Tuesday.