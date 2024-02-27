Drugs, cash seized after stolen vehicle located in Guelph’s southend

Guelph police say they seized cash and suspected drugs after finding a stolen vehicle.
While on patrol on Monday just before 1 p.m., police said officers found a 2020 Nissan parked near Waterloo Avenue and St. Arnaud Street.
The car, which was reported stolen from Belleville, was being watched and investigators saw a woman approach with several bags.
She wasn’t able to get inside the vehicle and left her bags on the ground and came back with a man who had the car key.
Officers then made arrests and say they found quantities of suspected fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine during a search.
Police said they also found drug paraphernalia and cash.
A 36-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Guelph, have been charged with occupying a stolen vehicle as well as three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Both have bail hearings on Tuesday.
- Court hits B.C. lawyer with costs over fake AI-generated cases, despite no intent to deceive
- U.S. couple likely dead after yacht hijacked by fugitives in Caribbean
- Torture, drugs and kidnapping: How a turf war in Quebec’s organized crime world came to blows
- 3-year-old missing nearly a week as mom faces child neglect charge
Comments