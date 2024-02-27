Menu

Crime

Drugs, cash seized after stolen vehicle located in Guelph’s southend

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 27, 2024 9:33 am
1 min read
Guelph police say they've made a pair of arrests on Monday afternoon after a man and a woman were seen getting inside of a stolen 2020 Nissan. Officers seized drugs and cash.
Guelph police say they've made a pair of arrests on Monday afternoon after a man and a woman were seen getting inside of a stolen 2020 Nissan. Officers seized drugs and cash. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Guelph police say they seized cash and suspected drugs after finding a stolen vehicle.

While on patrol on Monday just before 1 p.m., police said officers found a 2020 Nissan parked near Waterloo Avenue and St. Arnaud Street.

The car, which was reported stolen from Belleville, was being watched and investigators saw a woman approach with several bags.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

She wasn’t able to get inside the vehicle and left her bags on the ground and came back with a man who had the car key.

Officers then made arrests and say they found quantities of suspected fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine during a search.

Police said they also found drug paraphernalia and cash.

A 36-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Guelph, have been charged with occupying a stolen vehicle as well as three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both have bail hearings on Tuesday.

