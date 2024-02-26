Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

St. Paul’s Crusaders move step closer to city championship with Game 1 win

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 10:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'HIGHLIGHTS: WHSHL FInal Game 1 – St Paul’s defeats Westwood 5-0'
HIGHLIGHTS: WHSHL FInal Game 1 – St Paul’s defeats Westwood 5-0
HIGHLIGHTS: WHSHL FInal Game 1 – St Paul’s defeats Westwood 5-0
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The perennial powerhouse St. Paul’s Crusaders are just one win away from another city championship after scoring five times in a shutout victory to open the final series.

The Crusaders defeated the Westwood Warriors 5-0 in Game 1 of the Winnipeg High School Hockey League’s division one championship series on Monday at the Seven Oaks Sportsplex.

St. Paul’s goalie Ben Muise needed to make just 19 saves for the shutout, while Nicholas Miller and Cole Anseeuw each had a goal and an assist for the Crusaders as they took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Payne Wood, Connor Allison, and Davis Krut also notched markers in the win.

Brandon Hachey made 36 saves between the pipes for the Warriors.

Trending Now

The Crusaders took top spot in the regular season, but the first three rounds of the high school playoffs were loaded with upsets as the second, third and fourth place teams all made early exits. Westwood finished in fifth place.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crusaders can wrap up the title when they go for series sweep in Game 2 on Wednesday.

St. Paul’s lost to Garden City in last year’s final but have won the championship in 14 of the last 20 seasons.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices