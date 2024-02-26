Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. falls behind on $10-a-day daycare funding but province says it’s committed to program

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 6:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '$10 a day childcare changing lives, but unattainable for many says report'
$10 a day childcare changing lives, but unattainable for many says report
WATCH: While $10 a day child care is transforming lives, especially those of single mothers, far too may marginalized and low-income families are being shut out, a new report says. Aaron McArthur reports – Dec 18, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C. Premier David Eby said the province remains committed to its $10-a-day childcare program as the latest numbers show it is falling short of its goal.

In last week’s provincial budget, $1.9 billion was earmarked for the program but more than half of that is coming from the federal government.

The province had promised to boost funding by $250 million per year, creating 22,000 new child-care spaces by 2023 but neither of those targets have been met.

“We’re one of the national leaders around Canada when it comes to child care and we’re really proud of that,” Eby said at a press conference on Monday, adding that the provincial government isn’t amending its commitment to the program at this time.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The federal government’s funding commitment to the B.C. childcare program is set to expire in 2026.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'How eliminating waitlist fees at most daycares will help parents'
How eliminating waitlist fees at most daycares will help parents
Trending Now

But Eby said the program is about more than just money.

He said there are two components of child care: affordability and availability.

“One of the biggest challenges, though, is in finding qualified professionals to do this child care work,” he said.

“Funding the physical spaces is one thing, but making sure the workers are there to deliver the care is another.”

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices