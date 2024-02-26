Indigenous leader in Nova Scotia accusing radiologists of conducting secret tests

Send this page to someone via email

The chief of a First Nation in Nova Scotia has filed a lawsuit against two Halifax radiologists alleging they conducted medical tests on her and other members of the Pictou Landing First Nation without their consent.

In a statement of claim, Andrea Paul says she and other band members agreed in March 2017 to undergo MRI scans at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax as part of a research project led by the Canadian Alliance for Healthy Hearts and Minds.

The claim, filed with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in June 2020, alleges the Mi’kmaq chief and 60 band members were subjected to additional “secret” scans of their livers without consent.

The defendants named in the lawsuit include Dalhousie University radiologists Robert Miller and Sharon Clarke, as well as the Nova Scotia Health Authority, Dalhousie University and the Montreal Heart Institute.

Earlier this month, the lawsuit was certified as a class action, but only Miller and Clarke are named as defendants in that document.

None of the allegations have been proven in court, and lawyer Harry Thurlow, who represents the two radiologists, said today his clients would not be commenting on the court action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2024.