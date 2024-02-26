4 teens arrested after robbery at Kitchener shopping mall

Send this page to someone via email

Four teens were arrested after a robbery at a mall in Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say the person-on-person robbery occurred in Fairview Mall shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Two shoppers were at the mall when they were surrounded by four teens with weapons who took their belongings, police say.

Officers arrested the four boys when they arrived at the mall and police say they also discovered and seized a baton as a result of the investigation.

Police say three 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been charged with robbery.

There were no physical injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.