Ontario police officer allegedly dragged 50 metres during auto-theft suspect arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal, Que., man is facing charges while another is being sought after the two attempted to steal a pickup in Milton, Ont., resulting in a police officer being dragged in an attempt to escape, police say.

Halton Regional Police say the incident happened just after 3 a.m. last Wednesday at an address near Woodward Avenue and Thompson Road North.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators say suspects were attempting to steal a 2024 Toyota Tundra when confronted by police cruisers arriving at the scene after a tip.

“While attempting to arrest a male in the suspect vehicle one officer was dragged for approximately 50 meters before falling to the ground suffering minor injuries,” an HRPS spokesperson said in an email.

That driver would escape but an accomplice would be arrested in the backyard of a residence while attempting to flee on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

The 23-year-old Montreal man, identified in a release, is facing three charges in all, including theft and obstructing a peace officer.

He was already on a release order from a court that prohibited him from leaving Quebec.