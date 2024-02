Send this page to someone via email

The London Fire Department says damage is pegged at $25,000 after a weekend balcony fire.

The department tweeted shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday that black smoke and flames could be seen on the balcony on the fifth floor of a building located at 405 Sugarcreek Trail.

The blaze was contained to the balcony and did not spread to the roof or nearby units.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Active Incident – 405 Sugarcreek Trail

arriving fire crews from Station 6 reported visible black smoke and flames on 5th floor balcony. Fire crews utilized interior standpipe system to advance hand lines for quick knock down of contents on the 5th floor@CityofLdnOnt #ldnont ^gm pic.twitter.com/02Z1gL7eYb — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) February 25, 2024