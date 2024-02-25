Menu

Traffic

1 dead after car left road, rolled over in Haldimand County, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 25, 2024 12:50 pm
1 min read
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. File photo
One person is dead after an early morning single-vehicle crash in Haldimand County, Ont.

OPP say officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a report that a car had left the road and rolled over on Highway 3 between Cheapside Road and East Concession 7.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

OPP say more information will be released as it becomes available.

