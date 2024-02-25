Man tasered after truck driven onto sidewalk at Winnipeg police headquarters

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a man after a truck was driven onto the sidewalk outside police headquarters downtown on Saturday.

Police said officers saw a 1998 white Ford Ranger drive onto the east sidewalk of Smith Street at around 2:20 p.m. Feb. 24 and come to a stop under the public entrance of the police headquarters.

Police say the man repeatedly refused to comply with officers’ directions to get out of the vehicle and had armed himself with a screwdriver at one point. Closures of both Smith Street and Graham Avenue were required to establish a safe perimeter.

Officers breached the windows of the truck and used a taser to get the man out and place him under arrest. He was taken to hospital and medically cleared.

There was no damage to the building and no other injuries were reported.

The 48-year-old man, who had an outstanding warrant, now faces charges of impaired driving.