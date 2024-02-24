Saskatchewan teachers plan one-day job actions across province on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Teachers have given notice of one-day job actions across the province starting on Tuesday, according to a release sent by the Saskatchewan Teacher’s Federation (STF) on Saturday.

This includes rotating strikes, withdrawal of noon-hour supervision, and withdrawal of extracurricular activities.

The law states only 48 hours is required for job action but STF is giving extra time so families can make necessary arrangements.

“Beginning with a one-day withdrawal of these services is not something that we take lightly. Government needs to recognize the magnitude of the situation they have caused and continue to contribute to, get serious, and return to the table ready to bargain on the real issues impacting Saskatchewan students.” said STF President Samantha Becotte.

1:03 Classroom ratios between teacher, student ‘ridiculous’: STF president

STF says parents can expect all withdrawal of professional and voluntary services for 24 hours during the rotating strike action. This means teachers will not report to school or perform any teaching duties.

Story continues below advertisement

This will involve teachers who are members of the following locations:

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Association des enseignantes et enseignants fransaskois – École Boréale (Ponteix)

Chinook Teachers’ Association – All schools in Chinook School Division

Île à la Crosse Teachers’ Association – All schools in Île à la Crosse School Division

Lloydminster Teachers’ Association – All schools in Lloydminster Public School Division and

Lloydminster Catholic School Division

Lloydminster Catholic School Division North West Teachers’ Association – All schools in Northwest School Division

Prairie Valley Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie Valley School Division

Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre – North West Campus (Neilburg), South West Campus

(Swift Current)

0:52 Saskatchewan Teacher’s Federation president reacts to government’s $40 million funding for education

Additionally, STF says the withdrawal of noon-hour supervision means members will not be supervising children eating lunch at school or taking part in noon-hour activities. This will involve members from the following locations.

Holy Trinity Teachers’ Association – All schools in Holy Trinity Catholic School Division

Horizon Teachers’ Association – All schools in Horizon School Division

Horizon Teachers’ Association – All schools in Horizon School Division

Regina Catholic Schools Teachers’ Association – All schools in Regina Catholic Schools

South East Cornerstone Teachers’ Association – All schools in South East Cornerstone School

Division

Lastly, withdrawal from extracurricular activities means members will no longer be volunteering for leadership roles in all activities such as sports, drama, music, science clubs, and more. This will affect the following locations:

Story continues below advertisement

Creighton Teachers’ Association – All schools in Creighton School Division

Horizon Teachers’ Association – All schools in Horizon School Division

Prairie South Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie South School Division

Regina Catholic Schools Teachers’ Association – All schools in Regina Catholic Schools

Regina Public Schools Teachers’ Association – All schools in Regina Public Schools

On Monday, parents can expect the withdrawal of extracurricular activities and the continuation of rotating noon-hour supervision as announced by STF on Friday. This will affect the following schools:

Northern Area Teachers’ Association – All schools in Northern Lights School Division

North West Teachers’ Association – All schools in Northwest School Division

Prairie South Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie South School Division

Saskatoon Teachers’ Association – All schools in Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools

Tri-West Teachers’ Association – All schools in Living Sky School Division, Light of Christ Catholic School Division and Sakewew High School (North Battleford).

“Teachers are passionate about the work we do to support students in classrooms and within the school community. We never want to be in a situation where opportunities for students are impacted; however, this government has left us no other options,” said Becotte.

STF invites parents and caregivers to join a virtual information night via Zoom on Monday at 7 p.m., during which Becotte will discuss the status of contract negotiations and teacher job actions. Space is available for up to 5,000 participants and people can register on the STF website.