Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Small balloon over Utah intercepted by NORAD, says no threat posed

By Hannah Schoenbaum The Associated Press
Posted February 23, 2024 6:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CIA unclear on what Chinese spy balloon picked up: Face the Nation'
CIA unclear on what Chinese spy balloon picked up: Face the Nation
RELATED: CIA unclear on what Chinese spy balloon picked up: Face the Nation – Feb 26, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A small and nonthreatening balloon spotted flying high over the mountainous Western United States was intercepted by fighter jets over Utah on Friday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

NORAD fighter pilots sent Friday morning to investigate the balloon determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security, spokesperson John Cornelio said.

There has been heightened interest in reports of balloons flying over the U.S. after the military identified – and eventually shot down — a Chinese spy balloon that crossed much of the country last year. But officials say the balloon intercepted Friday was not sent by a foreign adversary and poses no threat to aviation or U.S. security. NORAD has not revealed where the balloon came from or why it was seen flying over Utah and Colorado.

Click to play video: 'Taiwan issues alert after China satellite launch, closely monitors Chinese balloons'
Taiwan issues alert after China satellite launch, closely monitors Chinese balloons
Trending Now

U.S. officials last year shot down the large, white Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after a weeklong traverse over the country that the Pentagon said was part of a large surveillance program China has been conducting for “several years.” China responded that it reserved the right to “take further actions” and criticized the U.S. for “an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.”

Story continues below advertisement

NORAD is continuing to work in close coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration to track and monitor the balloon detected at an altitude of about 44,000 feet (13,400 meters), Cornelio said.

Early reports that the military has been tracking a balloon over the Western U.S. raised some concern among lawmakers, including from U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale from Montana, who said their offices were monitoring its movement.

More on World
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices