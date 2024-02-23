Menu

Canada

Gas prices jump 14 cents in two days in Metro Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 4:41 pm
1 min read
RELATED: It looks like the issues at a Burnaby refinery that sent a foul odor across parts of Metro Vancouver on Sunday are now going to hit drivers in the wallet. Janet Brown explains – Jan 26, 2024
Gas prices have quickly increased in Metro Vancouver over the past 48 hours.

Prices have been seen as high as $1.88 a l in some parts of Vancouver and North Vancouver.

Some areas, like Surrey, are still seeing prices hover around $1.75.

Gas expert Dan McTeague credits the quick increase to supply shortages and the shutdown of Parkland Refinery in Burnaby.

“It is a bit of a delayed reaction. Markets are not necessarily responding like they have in the past … but the Parkland Refinery is still down and has been for quite some time and there is a shortage,” he told Global News.

“This is the hard-hitting reality, which we should have seen a few weeks ago.”

McTeague said the price increase may stay elevated for some time and might increase by another 2 cents overnight Friday.

He also said prices in Washington have increased in a similar fashion.

