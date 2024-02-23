Menu

Crime

18-year-old Winnipeg man arrested after RCMP drug bust

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 4:09 pm
1 min read
Police said they found $5,000 in cash, about 43 grams of suspected crack cocaine and other drug-related gear. View image in full screen
Police said they found $5,000 in cash, about 43 grams of suspected crack cocaine and other drug-related gear. Manitoba RCMP
An 18-year-old from Winnipeg is waiting to go to court after an RCMP drug bust.

Wednesday night, Thompson Mounties heard that two people tried to get on a bus with an unknown amount of drugs.

Officers said they were given a description of one of the suspects, and one was found close by and arrested. When he was searched, police said they found $5,000 in cash, about 43 grams of suspected crack cocaine and other drug-related gear.

An 18-year-old faces drug trafficking and theft charges and was released.

RCMP continue to investigate.

