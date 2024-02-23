Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man faces human smuggling charges after 8 identified as foreign nationals

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 3:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Florida man pleads not guilty in Canada/U.S. human smuggling tragedy in Manitoba'
Florida man pleads not guilty in Canada/U.S. human smuggling tragedy in Manitoba
A Florida man has pleaded not guilty to human smuggling charges after the frozen bodies of a family of four migrants were found near the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba last year. – May 26, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg man is behind bars for human smuggling.

Early Thursday morning, RCMP said a central traffic services officer pulled a driver over on McGillivray Boulevard.

There were eight passengers, including a 33-year-old woman and seven men between 25 and 36 years old, the Mountie said. Seven were confirmed to be foreign nationals from the Republic of Chad, and one from the Republic of Mali.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, and each passenger was arrested under the Customs Act.

The passengers were taken to an immigration support centre in Winnipeg, where they were released from RCMP custody, authorities said.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Calgary man arrested on human smuggling charges by Manitoba RCMP'
Calgary man arrested on human smuggling charges by Manitoba RCMP
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices