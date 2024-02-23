Winnipeg man faces human smuggling charges after 8 identified as foreign nationals

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is behind bars for human smuggling.

Early Thursday morning, RCMP said a central traffic services officer pulled a driver over on McGillivray Boulevard.

There were eight passengers, including a 33-year-old woman and seven men between 25 and 36 years old, the Mountie said. Seven were confirmed to be foreign nationals from the Republic of Chad, and one from the Republic of Mali.

Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, and each passenger was arrested under the Customs Act.

The passengers were taken to an immigration support centre in Winnipeg, where they were released from RCMP custody, authorities said.

RCMP continue to investigate.