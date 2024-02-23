Man arrested after police called to stabbing at Roseau River First Nation, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service has arrested a man after officers were called to reports of an assault in Roseau River First Nation.

Officers were called to the C200 block of the community on Feb. 21, around 7 p.m. There, police said they found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted to the Health Science Centre in Winnipeg.

A 19-year-old man from the community was arrested on the scene and faces charges including assault with a weapon. He remains in custody.