City of Winnipeg completes temporary sewer repairs, says water usage can go back to normal

The City of Winnipeg is saying a bypass system to stop sewage flow into the Red River is now in full swing.

It said the last spill ended just after midnight on Wednesday, and added that Winnipeggers in the city’s southwest are no longer asked to reduce their water usage.

“I especially want to thank residents for their co-operation over the last few days in reducing their water consumption,” Tim Shanks, director of water and waste, said.

Crews will be continuously monitoring the pipe going forward and making adjustments when needed, the city said in a media release.

“It’s expected the bypass system will be in place until the river crossing pipes that failed can be replaced,” it said. “Work to replace the pipes will begin right away, with construction continuing in 2025.”

Until then, Winnipeg says commuters can expect speed limits on the Fort Garry Bridge to drop from 80 kilometres an hour to 60. Both eastbound lanes will also be narrower and lane closures might happen to make space for maintenance, it said.