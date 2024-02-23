Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Winnipeg completes temporary sewer repairs, says water usage can go back to normal

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 2:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Work on bypass system continues, risk of more sewage spill in Winnipeg remains'
Work on bypass system continues, risk of more sewage spill in Winnipeg remains
The City of Winnipeg continues to advise residents of the city’s south end to watch their water usage after a second pump was installed on a bypass system at the Fort Garry Bridge.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Winnipeg is saying a bypass system to stop sewage flow into the Red River is now in full swing.

It said the last spill ended just after midnight on Wednesday, and added that Winnipeggers in the city’s southwest are no longer asked to reduce their water usage.

“I especially want to thank residents for their co-operation over the last few days in reducing their water consumption,” Tim Shanks, director of water and waste, said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Crews will be continuously monitoring the pipe going forward and making adjustments when needed, the city said in a media release.

“It’s expected the bypass system will be in place until the river crossing pipes that failed can be replaced,” it said. “Work to replace the pipes will begin right away, with construction continuing in 2025.”

Story continues below advertisement

Until then, Winnipeg says commuters can expect speed limits on the Fort Garry Bridge to drop from 80 kilometres an hour to 60. Both eastbound lanes will also be narrower and lane closures might happen to make space for maintenance, it said.

Click to play video: 'Southwest Winnipeg residents asked to conserve water amid sewage leak'
Southwest Winnipeg residents asked to conserve water amid sewage leak
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices