Police seek further victims after Kingston man charged with harassment, sex assault

A Kingston man has been charged with harassing and sexually assaulting women on the street and police say there may be further victims.

Police announced the charges Friday in connection with three separate but similar incidents reported earlier in the week.

They say in the first incident a woman who was looking for a lost dog approached the suspect in the area of Pine Street and Cherry Street to ask if he’d seen her dog around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man said no but began to follow the woman before grabbing the toque off her head. They say he then ran back to home on Pine Street, where he gestured for the woman to come into the the home to get her toque back.

The victim walked away and the man followed, but retreated back into the home when she yelled for help, police say.

Investigators say around 8:40 p.m. the same day the same man approached a woman walking near Montreal Street and Charles Street and asked her if he could come to her house.

The woman declined the suspect’s advances and walked away but police say he continued to follow her until she ran into a nearby home. They say the suspect remained outside the home asking to come in before eventually walking away.

In the third incident, police say a woman was walking her dog near Montreal Street and Stephen Street around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday when the same suspect approached and tried to start up a conversation.

Police say the woman walked away but the suspect began to touch her and attempted to kiss her. The woman screamed and called police after a bystander came to help.

A 27-year-old Kingston man was arrested a few minutes later near Montreal Street and Joseph Street.

He is charged with assault, theft under $5,000, harassment by threatening conduct and sexual assault.

Police say they think there may be other incidents involving the suspect and are asking anyone who may have had interactions with him or witnessed an incident to reach out to investigators.

A full description of the accused is available on the Kingston police website.

Anyone with information can reach out to Det. Sgt. Blair Watt at 613-549-4660 ext. 6320 or via email at bwatt@kingstonpolice.ca.