Fire
Headline link
Fire

Police investigate fatal house fire in Quinte West

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 1:38 pm
1 min read
An OPP cruiiser View image in full screen
Quinte West OPP are investigating a fatal house fire on Heron Lane Thursday. The Canadian Press file
Police in Quinte West, Ont., are investigating a house fire that left a man dead Thursday.

Crews were called to the home on Heron Lane in Kenron Estates just before 1 p.m.

A 60-year-old man who lived in the home was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quinte West OPP say a post-mortem examination is being conducted.

An investigation is underway with help from the OPP’s forensic services unit, the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Centre of Forensic Sciences.

Police haven’t said how the fire was started or if they believe it is suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

