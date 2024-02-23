Menu

Crime

Suspects arrested in stabbing incident outside an apartment in Manitoba, RCMP say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 1:21 pm
1 min read
RCMP Portage la Prairie detachment.
RCMP Portage la Prairie detachment. RCMP
Two men have been arrested after police responded to a report of a stabbing in a Manitoba community this week.

Officers with the Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to an apartment building on 1st Street Northwest on Feb. 22, at approximately 12:35 p.m. A 31-year-old man, from Piapot First Nation in Saskatchewan, was found suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the victim and another 34-year-old woman were waiting from friends outside the building. The woman went to talk to a driver of a vehicle that pulled up, at which time another man came out of the building and confronted the victim, stabbing him.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The suspect entered the vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

A 26-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested and face aggravated assault charges. They appeared in court on Friday.

