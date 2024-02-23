SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays lefty Tiedemann scratched from spring start

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2024 12:15 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Blue Jays left-hander Ricky Tiedemann has been scratched from starting Saturday’s pre-season opener against Philadelphia due to left hamstring discomfort.

Manager John Schneider says it’s a precautionary move and the team expects to have more details once imaging results are complete.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced'
How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced

Tiedemann experienced discomfort while doing conditioning work this morning at the team’s player development complex.

Story continues below advertisement

He’ll likely start the season in the minor leagues but, if healthy, could be in the mix for potentially landing the No. 5 spot in Toronto’s rotation.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Schneider says right-hander Chad Dallas will get the start against the Phillies instead.

Trending Now

The pre-season will continue for the next few weeks ahead of the regular-season opener March 28 at Tampa Bay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices