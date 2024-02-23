Jays lefty Tiedemann scratched from spring start

See more sharing options

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Blue Jays left-hander Ricky Tiedemann has been scratched from starting Saturday’s pre-season opener against Philadelphia due to left hamstring discomfort.

Manager John Schneider says it’s a precautionary move and the team expects to have more details once imaging results are complete.

Tiedemann experienced discomfort while doing conditioning work this morning at the team’s player development complex.

He’ll likely start the season in the minor leagues but, if healthy, could be in the mix for potentially landing the No. 5 spot in Toronto’s rotation.

Schneider says right-hander Chad Dallas will get the start against the Phillies instead.

The pre-season will continue for the next few weeks ahead of the regular-season opener March 28 at Tampa Bay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.