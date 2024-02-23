Man faces voyeurism, child pornography charges after incidents at St. Albert tanning salon

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old man has been charged with possession of child pornography and nearly two dozen counts of voyeurism following an investigation that began nearly two years ago at a St. Albert tanning salon.

In May 2022, a woman at a St. Albert tanning salon notified RCMP after she saw a cellphone being raised above a 3/4 length wall as she was changing.

The suspect was arrested and his cellphone was seized. After consulting with the Crown, police said the suspect was released pending further investigation.

In a news release Friday morning, St. Albert RCMP said an investigation uncovered 23 videos showing 22 victims being recorded while changing at the tanning salon. Officers said they also found a “very large amount of child pornography.”

The RCMP said officers have been able to identify most of the victims, with help from the tanning salon.

On Jan. 30, 2024, RCMP arrested the suspect and searched his St. Albert home, seizing more electronic devices.

Matthew David Belford has been charged with 22 counts of voyeurism and possession of child pornography.

“This has been a complex investigation requiring our officers to comb through thousands of images, and videos, and linking them to specific times, victims and dates,” said Cpl. Terrence Willard of the St. Albert RCMP detachment.

“Although this investigation is still ongoing, we felt that we were in a position to move ahead with charges.”

Belford was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in St. Albert on March 4.

RCMP said police continue to forensically examine the original cellphone and additional devices seized earlier this year.