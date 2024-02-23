Local youth homeless shelter calling for support amid worsening housing ‘crisis’

Simcoe County’s only youth homelessness shelter is hoping for a large turnout at this weekend’s fundraiser, amid an urgent need to expand shelter space.

On Saturday, the Barrie shelter will host its annual Coldest Night of the Year Walk to raise awareness about youth homelessness and fundraise to support the shelter.

While the walk is an annual event, organizers say this year is critical as the shelter moves forward with plans to demolish and rebuild its current site to expand capacity.

“We are in a crisis, of course, with a lack of housing, but youth are more challenged because they lack the necessary resources to even try and find housing that they can keep,” says Lucy Gowers, executive director at Youth Haven.

The shelter currently has room to house 19 youths aged 16 to 24, but plans for a new shelter would allow the organization to house up to 31 at a time.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff say expansion is needed as they deal with increasing demand for beds.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Sadly, we find ourselves having to turn (people) away. I don’t mean turn them away completely…We will try and work with them to find other options or other housing options available, other shelters that can provide them with the necessary beds that they need for the night,” Gowers says.

The shelter supports youth in finding permanent housing and teaches them essential life skills to live independently.

“The challenge for youth is that they don’t have any financial resources. They don’t have a financial history. A lot of them don’t have the basic life skills to be able to maintain permanent housing.”

View image in full screen Rendering of new Youth Haven building at 20-22 Wellington St E. Supplied by Youth Haven

Plans for the new shelter are underway with the help of the Simcoe County Home Builders Association. Gowers says the current shelter is set to be demolished in April, with hopefully a new and improved space ready within three months.

Story continues below advertisement

The walk on Saturday is the shelter’s primary fundraiser, with organizers hoping to raise $100,000.

The walk begins and ends at Barrie City Hall. Participants have the choice of a two-kilometre or five-kilometre walk through the downtown. At the end of the walk, participants are welcome to stay in the City Hall rotunda for light refreshments and a warm snack.

Coldest Night of the Year takes place in more than 150 cities and towns across Canada. More details on how to get involved and support are available on the Coldest Night of Year website.

“These youths that come to us belong to the community. They’re your nieces, your nephews, your children, brothers and sisters who are at a risk of losing their housing, who are currently experiencing homelessness, and they need our help,” Gowers says.