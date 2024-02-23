Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Headline link
Education

Saskatchewan teachers to withdraw from extracurricular activities in job action

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 10:33 am
1 min read
Samantha Becotte Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president. The union's members are withdrawing from extracurricular activities like sports, drama, music, and science clubs this Monday. View image in full screen
Samantha Becotte Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president. The union's members are withdrawing from extracurricular activities like sports, drama, music, and science clubs this Monday. Global News/ File
Extracurricular activities will be withdrawn from schools across Saskatchewan on Monday as part of teacher job action.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation said this includes activities before, during, or after school like sports, drama, music, band, science clubs, intramurals, rehearsals, student leadership activities, planning for graduation celebrations, book fairs, and other clubs and activities.

Addressing violence in the classroom: Sask. Teachers’ Federation

“Teachers are passionate about the work we do to support students in classrooms and within the school community. We never want to be in a situation where opportunities for students are impacted; however, this government has left us no other options,” says Samantha Becotte Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president.

“Beginning with a one-day withdrawal of these services is not something that we take lightly. Government needs to recognize the magnitude of the situation they have caused and continue to contribute to, get serious, and return to the table ready to bargain on the real issues impacting Saskatchewan students. Once again, I encourage parents, families and community members to reach out to their MLAs, the Minister of Education and the Premier to voice their concerns.”

Saskatchewan classroom issues continue to hamper negotiations, STF president says
Noon-hour supervision withdrawals will also take place in select school divisions, including:

  • Northern Area Teachers’ Association – all schools in Northern Lights School Division
  • North West Teachers’ Association – all schools in Northwest School Division
  • Prairie South Teachers’ Association – all schools in Prairie South School Division
  • Saskatoon Teachers’ Association – all schools in Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools
  • Tri-West Teachers’ Association – all schools in Living Sky School Division, Light of Christ Catholic School Division and Sakewew High School (North Battleford)

More to come.

