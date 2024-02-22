Hold and secure lifted at Kingston Secondary School following ‘potential threat’

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Secondary School was put under a hold and secure Thursday after officials say a potential threat was identified near the school.

According to the Limestone School Board, the hold and secure was put in place at the Kirkpatrick Street school just after 11 a.m.

In a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, the school board said the action was taken as “a precautionary measure when potential threat to school safety in the vicinity of school.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

There was no word on what exactly the potential threat was, but the board did say nearby Molly Brant Elementary School was not under a hold and secure because there was no potential threat there.

The hold and secure was lifted just before 1:30 p.m.

The board said normal operations continued inside the school and all staff and students remained safe throughout the hold and secure.

Story continues below advertisement