Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cameron stays alive in Tournament of Hearts playoff hunt with win over Smith

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2024 2:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Scotties Tournament of Hearts returns to Calgary with spectators for first time in 29 years'
Scotties Tournament of Hearts returns to Calgary with spectators for first time in 29 years
WATCH ABOVE: (From Feb. 8, 2024) The country’s best female curlers will soon be sliding their way to Calgary for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, which kicks off next week at Winsport. Curling Alberta’s Amy Nixon, who was a third on Alberta’s 2004 Scotties team, joins Global News Morning Calgary to discuss the field and what fans can expect – Feb 8, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s Kate Cameron scored one in the 10th end for a crucial 5-4 win over Nova Scotia’s Heather Smith in Thursday’s opening draw at the Canadian women’s curling championship.

Cameron improved to 4-3 with the win and will face British Columbia’s Clancy Grandy (5-2) in Thursday’s evening draw for the third and final Pool B playoff spot.

Team Manitoba-Cameron skip Kate Cameron makes a shot as they play Team Ontario–Inglis at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. View image in full screen
Team Manitoba-Cameron skip Kate Cameron makes a shot as they play Team Ontario–Inglis at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Tiebreak games have been eliminated at this year’s Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Head-to-head records are being used as the first metric to solve ties.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s Rachel Homan and Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones had already locked down the other Pool B playoff spots heading into Thursday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Homan (7-0) clinched top spot in the pool with a 9-3 win over New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams (2-5). Jones, who says she will retire from team curling after this season, improved to 6-1 with a 7-3 win over Ontario’s Danielle Inglis (3-5).

In Draw 16’s other result, Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories (2-5) posted a 13-2 win over Yukon’s Bayly Scoffin (0-7).

Pool A action was set to conclude Thursday afternoon. Alberta’s Selena Sturmay and four-time defending champion Kerri Einarson were tied atop the group with 6-1 records, with Sturmay holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Trending Now

Five teams were in the mix for the final Pool A playoff spot.

The top three teams in each pool advance to Friday’s playoff round, from which Saturday’s four Page playoff teams will be determined.

The winner of Sunday’s final represents Canada at the world championship March 16-24 in Sydney, N.S., and earns a return trip to the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., as defending champion.

Click to play video: 'Team Alberta hoping for hometown advantage at Scotties Tournament of Hearts'
Team Alberta hoping for hometown advantage at Scotties Tournament of Hearts
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices