Missed a flight? Trudeau airport unveils plan to help ease traffic congestion

A new parking garage unveiled Thursday at Montreal’s Trudeau airport is generating a lot of excitement.

The four-storey facility, which is partially open to the public, is being touted as state of the art and eco-responsible by airport authorities and will provide 2,800 additional parking spaces for YUL travellers, including 579 car rental spots.

“So it’s a bit of a replicate of the multi-level parking lot that we have that’s in front of the terminal. This one is a little further, but it’s much more modern,” said Aéroports de Montréal spokesperson Anne-Sophie Hamel.

It has electric charging stations, as as well as signage letting you know how many parking spots are available on each level. Furthermore, spots that are free will be marked with a green light making it easier for drivers to find parking.

And for those who might be a bit more forgetful and not remember where they parked, a new system using smart cameras that scan your licence plate will let you track it down.

But what is probably most exciting is that the first floor of the P4 parking lot will also be available as an alternative drop-off and pick-up zone starting on May 1.

The airport faced heavy criticism during the peak travel season last summer as a surge in car traffic prompted a wave of frustration among travellers.

During the rush hour, especially, traffic was often backed up all the way from the main terminal to the exit off the highway.

There were reports of anxious travellers, who faced with traffic gridlock preferred chancing it on the road by foot, rather than waiting and possibly missing their flights.

“What happened last summer was less than ideal,” Hamel said.

“We’re not proud of of how things were, what the experience the passengers were having.”

With the new covered garage, Hamel explained that people will have more choices, because a different route is planned for each location.

“Maybe wait a little longer to get to and have access directly in front of the terminal building, or come here to an alternate pick-up, drop-off zone where there’s going to be much less traffic.”

A shuttle service to and from the P4 garage will leave every 10 minutes, with the ride to the terminal taking about five minutes.

While the final details are still being worked out, Hamel said expected wait times at the terminal and alternate drop-off sites, including a second one east of the airport, should be available to travellers before they make their way to the airport to help them plan their route.

“We’re also looking at dynamic signage,” she said.

Hamel, however, admitted the garage with its alternate drop-off zone, while necessary, is only a short-term mitigation measure.

“The real thing that’s going to solve all the congestion issues, of course, is to redesign the whole area in front of the terminal,” she said.

“And that’s something that we’re going to announce this spring and that’s going to come in the next few years.”

— with files from Global News’ Tim Sargeant and The Canadian Press