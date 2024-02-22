Toronto police officer accused of striking pedestrian, then leaving the scene

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police’s professional standards unit is investigating an incident where an officer is accused of striking a pedestrian before driving away.

Toronto-based law firm The Biking Lawyer, which represents cyclists and pedestrians seeking personal injury claims, posted on social media Wednesday saying a Toronto Police Service officer had failed to stay and assist a pedestrian after hitting them with their vehicle.

“TPS it is your obligation to pull over and exchange information in the event of a collision,” the post read. “It’s also the right thing to do to ensure the person you hit receives cautionary medical attention as they may be in shock. You don’t just drive away officer…”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The statement went on to say while the pedestrian only suffered minor injuries, the officer involved failed to remain at the scene and faced no repercussions from the police force.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police officials told Global News in an emailed statement that a scout car was making a left turn onto Dufferin Street from Liberty Street on Jan. 10, when the vehicle “made contact” with a pedestrian.

“Following the event, the officer engaged and apologized,” the statement from police said.

Officers say no video footage was uncovered in the initial investigation and canvas of the area around the collision, but video has since surfaced on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

According to Toronto Police Service officials, this is now being considered in the investigation conducted by the professional standards unit.

“It’s amazing our politicians continue to bow to police demands for ever increasing budgets without meaningful accountability,” The Biking Lawyer’s post said. “It’s incredible that those we task with so much road safety responsibility, time and time again demonstrate their misguided approach to it.”