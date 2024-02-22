Woman charged in Carberry Curling Club theft: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old woman from Carberry, Man., will appear before a judge after being arrested and charged in connection with what police are calling a “significant” theft from the local curling club.

Carberry RCMP allege that the Carberry Curling Club’s volunteer treasurer — a former executive with the Rural Municipality of North Cypress-Langford — has stolen around $30,000 over the past year.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The suspect was released from custody and will appear in a Brandon courtroom on April 4.