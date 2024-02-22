Youth worker with ties to Alberta, Saskatchewan charged with child luring, child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man who worked in youth facilities in both Alberta and Saskatchewan has been charged with several child pornography-related offences. And law enforcement officials believe there may be more victims.

In a news release Thursday morning, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said its internet child exploitation (ICE) unit arrested the man on Feb. 2 with help from the Edmonton Police Service.

ICE alleges the accused was involved in luring at least one child whom he previously knew through his work with Pasqua First Nation in southern Saskatchewan. The offences allegedly took place over the social media platforms Snapchat and Facebook.

The ICE team in Saskatchewan was first notified of the offences in January 2024. ALERT said they were associated with an investigation by Fort Qu’Appelle Saskatchewan RCMP.

A forensic exam was done on computers and electronic devices seized from the accused’s home. ALERT said “amongst child sexual abuse materials, ICE identifies photos that appear to have been taken in a locker-room facility.”

Story continues below advertisement

ALERT released censored versions of the photos Thursday, in hopes the public can help identify the location or the possible child victim.

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

ALERT said the accused has worked as a youth worker, or had access to children through his employment at the following facilities in Saskatchewan and Alberta:

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Pasqua First Nation Education: youth worker and education assistant

Edmonton Bent Arrow Society: lodge keeper

Shadow Dragon Youth Group Home: group home staff member

Leduc Boys and Girls Club: youth programs co-ordinator

Pa Metawe Games: youth camps

Abraham Woo has been charged with child luring, making child pornography, possession of child pornography and distributing child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

ALERT said Woo has been known to use the aliases Abraham Calling Bear Woo and Abraham Collingwood. His Snapchat handle is WolfBoy22.

Woo was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.