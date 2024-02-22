Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stocks also rally

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2024 11:57 am
1 min read
Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points, helped by strength in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher after stronger-than-expected results from AI chipmaker Nvidia.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 130.36 points at 21,302.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 271.35 points at 38,883.59. The S&P 500 index was up 83.81 points at 5,065.61, while the Nasdaq composite was up 380.40 points at 15,961.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.09 cents US compared with 74.01 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude contract was up 59 cents at US$78.50 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$1.77 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$1.20 at US$2,033.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.89 a pound.

