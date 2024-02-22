White Rock shooting sends 4 to hospital in serious condition

Send this page to someone via email

Police say four people were sent to hospital following a shooting Thursday morning in White Rock.

RCMP told Global News the four people are in serious condition following the shooting at Roper Avenue and Parker Street.

It is unknown at this time if the people were in their cars or on the street but video from the scene shows an SUV veering off the road and into a grass patch near someone’s home.

Neighbours told Global News they heard what sounded like fireworks going off early Thursday.

There is no word yet on any suspects or the identity of the victims.

There are also reports of a burning vehicle near the Surrey and Langley border but there is no word on whether that is connected to the shooting.

More to come