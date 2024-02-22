Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Bobi loses ‘world’s oldest dog’ title after Guinness World Records review

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 11:09 am
2 min read
Bobi in front of two Guinness World Records plaques. View image in full screen
FILE - Bobi, formerly the 'world's oldest dog,' had his Guinness World Records title stripped on Feb. 22, 2024. AP Photo / Jorge Jeronimo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guinness World Records on Thursday shared some paw-ful news: Bobi the Portuguese mastiff has been posthumously stripped of his “world’s oldest dog” title.

The decision came after months of hounding from veterinarians and skeptics who questioned whether it was really possible for a dog to live to 31 years and five months old, as Bobi’s owner had claimed at the time of the pooch’s death in October.

For the record, that would make Bobi over 200 in “dog years.”

A split image. On the left, Bobbi is young and his fur appears reddish. On the right, Bobbi is older with brown and white fur. View image in full screen
Left: Bobi allegedly in 1999, aged 7. Right: Bobi allegedly in 2023, aged 30. Guinness World Records

A new statement from Guinness World Records officials said the organization “no longer has the evidence it needs to support Bobi’s claim as the record holder.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bobi’s title was temporarily stripped last month after a representative from the Portuguese government database used to register and track pet information in the country, called SIAC, could not verify Bobi’s real age. Prior to 2020, SIAC did not require pet owners in the country to publicly register their dogs if they were born before 2008. Even then, it was not necessary for owners to submit proof of their pets age to the national database.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

When Bobi’s owner, Leonel Costa, registered Bobi with SIAC, he said the purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo was born in 1992.

The average lifespan of a dog is 10 to 13 years. For Bobi’s breed specifically, most Rafeiro do Alentejo live to be less than half Bobi’s alleged age, with a lifespan typically between 12 and 14 years.

More on World

Costa earlier attributed Bobi’s unnatural longevity to a rural, free-range lifestyle and a healthy diet of unseasoned “human food.”

Costa has not commented publicly on Bobi’s title loss.

Mark McKinley, the director of records for Guinness, said the organization takes “tremendous pride” in ensuring the accuracy of their record titles.

“Following concerns raised by vets and other experts, both privately as well as within public commentary, and the findings of investigations conducted by some media outlets, we felt it important to open a review into Bobi’s record,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

McKinley explained that the recordkeeper requires numerous witness statements, approval from subject matter experts, and other related data in order to hand out a title.

Trending Now

In Bobi’s case, much of this initial “proof” came in the form of data sourced from SIAC. Though the pooch was registered and microchipped in 2022, without any viable evidence of Bobi’s age, Guinness World Records said they were “left with no conclusive evidence which can definitively prove Bobi’s date of birth.”

Bobi and a cat. View image in full screen
Bobi and a cat belonging to the Costa family, named Ceguinho. Guinness World Records

The recordkeeper said it would happily review any new information that might help bolster Bobi’s case.

Before Bobi, an Australian cattle dog named Bluey held the record for the oldest dog to ever live. Bluey, born in 1910, was 29 years and five months at the time of his death in 1939.

It is not yet clear if the title will return to Bluey, or if a new pooch will take the age crown.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Storm the Weather Dog spits out treat on live TV'
Storm the Weather Dog spits out treat on live TV
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices