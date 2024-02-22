Man sought after child reportedly followed in Guelph’s northend

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man is being sought after a child reported being followed after school.

Police said the school principal called officers on Wednesday.

Investigators said an 11-year-old girl was walking home just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday and she noticed a man walking behind her on Brant Avenue near Victoria Road.

His walking seemed to speed up and he allegedly made a comment to her, causing her to run home.

Police said the girl and her father went looking for the man, but they were unable to find him.

The man is said to be in his 50s with an average to medium build, a moustache, and a deep voice.

He was wearing a dark jacket and a black beanie-style hat.