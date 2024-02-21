Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman in critical condition after double stabbing at Surrey mall

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 10:34 pm
1 min read
police lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were injured, one critically, after being stabbed at Surrey’s Guildford Town Centre Mall.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to the mall for a double stabbing just after 6 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a 40-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both injured. The woman remains in critical condition, while the man is listed as stable, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Investigation underway after stabbing in Surrey mall food court'
Investigation underway after stabbing in Surrey mall food court
Trending Now

Investigators believe the stabbings happened after a confrontation with a “single male aggressor.”

Story continues below advertisement

It was not immediately clear if the victims knew the suspect, or whether the incident was targeted.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The suspect remains at large, and police are looking for both witnesses and video related to the stabbings.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices