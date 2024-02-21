Woman in critical condition after double stabbing at Surrey mall

See more sharing options

Two people were injured, one critically, after being stabbed at Surrey’s Guildford Town Centre Mall.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to the mall for a double stabbing just after 6 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a 40-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both injured. The woman remains in critical condition, while the man is listed as stable, according to police.

Investigators believe the stabbings happened after a confrontation with a “single male aggressor.”

It was not immediately clear if the victims knew the suspect, or whether the incident was targeted.

The suspect remains at large, and police are looking for both witnesses and video related to the stabbings.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.