Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision with car in Brampton, Ont.

A motorcyclist has been transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after being involved in a collision with a car in Brampton, Ont., police said.
Emergency responders say calls reporting a collision in the area of Castlemore Road and Valley Creek Drive came in at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday.
A man was taken to a local trauma centre in critical condition after paramedics and Peel police arrived on scene.
All drivers involved in the collision remained at the crash site after the incident, police said.
Peel police said on social media the Major Collisions Bureau has stepped in to investigate.
Road closures are in effect in the area while emergency services deal with the crash, and officers in Peel are asking motorists to use alternate routes.
