Canada

‘Crane incident’ closes Cambie Street closed at Oakridge Mall in Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 6:54 pm
1 min read
Apparent damage at a Vancouver construction site following a 'crane incident' on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. View image in full screen
Apparent damage at a Vancouver construction site following a 'crane incident' on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Courtesy: @EricApango/X
Emergency crews were called to a work site at Vancouver’s Oakridge Mall on Wednesday following a “crane incident.”

The public has been urged to avoid the area, and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said Cambie Street was closed between West 41st and West 45th Avenue.

WorkSafeBC confirmed it had been notified of an incident around 3 p.m. at a worksite at the mall, and has deployed prevention officers and an investigation team.

Details of exactly what has occurred have yet to be released. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

More to come…

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

