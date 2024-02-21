‘Crane incident’ closes Cambie Street closed at Oakridge Mall in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were called to a work site at Vancouver’s Oakridge Mall on Wednesday following a “crane incident.”

The public has been urged to avoid the area, and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said Cambie Street was closed between West 41st and West 45th Avenue.

WorkSafeBC confirmed it had been notified of an incident around 3 p.m. at a worksite at the mall, and has deployed prevention officers and an investigation team.

Details of exactly what has occurred have yet to be released. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

More to come…