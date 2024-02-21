Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Teen boys charged with manslaughter after death of Saskatoon 12-year-old

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 5:44 pm
1 min read
Two boys, 12 and 13 years old, were brought into custody after the death and charged with manslaughter on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Two boys, 12 and 13 years old, were brought into custody after the death and charged with manslaughter on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon police arrested and charged two teens with manslaughter after a 12-year-old boy died of serious injuries on Monday.

The boy was found on the 1000 block of Matheson Drive with a serious injury and died in the hospital shortly after, becoming the city’s fifth homicide victim of 2024.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Two boys, 12 and 13 years old, were brought into custody after the death and charged with manslaughter on Wednesday. They are also charged with four weapons-related offences.

Trending Now

An adult suspect was also brought into custody with the boys, but no charges have been laid.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices