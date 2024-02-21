Teen boys charged with manslaughter after death of Saskatoon 12-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police arrested and charged two teens with manslaughter after a 12-year-old boy died of serious injuries on Monday.

The boy was found on the 1000 block of Matheson Drive with a serious injury and died in the hospital shortly after, becoming the city’s fifth homicide victim of 2024.

Two boys, 12 and 13 years old, were brought into custody after the death and charged with manslaughter on Wednesday. They are also charged with four weapons-related offences.

An adult suspect was also brought into custody with the boys, but no charges have been laid.