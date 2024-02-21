Menu

Woman, child sent to hospital after train and vehicle collision in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 5:17 pm
Hamilton police say they are investigation a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a train in the city's eastside on Feb. 21, 2024. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they are investigation a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a train in the city's eastside on Feb. 21, 2024. Global News
A woman and child were sent to hospital after their vehicle came together with a train car in Hamilton’s eastside on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the crash at the tracks in the Rosedale neighbourhood, at Cochrane Road and Hixon, happened around 2:30 p.m. sending a 30-year-old and two-year-old child to a trauma centre.

Both arrived in stable condition, according to police spokesperson Const. Krista-Lee Ernst.

Ernst said the incident closed roads in the area for most of the afternoon amid a brief investigation.

She said details on how the crash happened are still not clear.

“Investigators continue to interview witnesses and to determine what exactly happened this afternoon,” she said. “Anyone who witnessed or has information … is asked to contact police.”

