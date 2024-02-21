Menu

Economy

Manitoba government appoints new Apprenticeship Board chair

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 4:48 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba government has appointed a new Apprenticeship Board chair, prioritizing skilled workforce development, Economic Development Minister Jamie Moses announced on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The Manitoba government has appointed a new Apprenticeship Board chair, prioritizing skilled workforce development, Economic Development Minister Jamie Moses announced on Wednesday. File / Global News
The Manitoba government has appointed a new Apprenticeship Board chair, prioritizing skilled workforce development, Economic Development Minister Jamie Moses announced on Wednesday.

“Apprentices are the future of a strong workforce in Manitoba,” said Moses. “We look forward to the new apprenticeship board representing workers and the industry while supporting our government as we continue to grow our economy and ensure good jobs for Manitobans.”

Tanya Palson, executive director of the Manitoba Building Trades, has been appointed as the new chair of the board.

“The responsibilities of this board have a direct impact on Manitoba’s skilled workforce now and in the future,” said Palson. “I look forward to working with all members of the board to ensure that the Manitoba apprenticeship program meets the needs of new skilled workers and employers to continue to build our province’s future.”

The Manitoba Apprenticeship Board administers the Apprenticeship Manitoba program, which significantly reduces tuition fees for apprentices during technical or in-school training.

 

