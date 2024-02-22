B.C. budget 2024: Province to fund one free IVF treatment round starting in 2025

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia is joining Ontario, Manitoba and Quebec in funding in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

Announced in the budget Thursday, starting in April 2025, the province will fully fund one round of IVF treatments for British Columbians who need help to start a family.

The program, estimated to cost $34 million per year, will not be means-tested and will cover both treatment and medication for a single cycle.

“Many people in this province now people who have struggled to have children, and it shouldn’t matter how much money you have, who your partner is,” Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said.

The province plans to convene an expert clinical group this year, to guide the development of a publicly-funded IVF program.

The group will look at age considerations, service-delivery options and care pathways, according to the budget.