Crime

Manitoba RCMP seek man wanted on warrants for armed assaults, parole violations

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 2:51 pm
Brennon Daniels is wanted by Flin Flon RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
RCMP in Flin Flon, Man., are on the lookout for a wanted man.

Police said 21-year-old Brennon Daniels is the subject of several warrants, including a Canada-wide warrant, for violating parole conditions. He’s also wanted in connection with recent armed assaults in the northwestern Manitoba city.

Anyone who spots Daniels is warned not to approach him, as he’s considered violent, but to call police immediately at 204-687-1422. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Man wanted in Winnipeg shooting incidents arrested in rural Manitoba
