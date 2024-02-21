SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors get pep talk from MMA legend St-Pierre

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2024 2:10 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors want to make sure they fight until the end of the NBA season, so they brought in MMA great Georges St-Pierre to give them a pep talk.

St-Pierre spoke to the team for 30 minutes and then took questions before the Raptors practised today.

He was also courtside after practice at the OVO Athletic Centre, chatting with Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic, all-star Scottie Barnes, and team staff.

Barnes says that he learned a lot from St-Pierre about mental toughness and physical preparation.

It was the Raptors’ first practice together after the all-star break.

St-Pierre, a two-division UFC champion from Montreal, was not available for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

