Raptors get pep talk from MMA legend St-Pierre

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors want to make sure they fight until the end of the NBA season, so they brought in MMA great Georges St-Pierre to give them a pep talk.

St-Pierre spoke to the team for 30 minutes and then took questions before the Raptors practised today.

He was also courtside after practice at the OVO Athletic Centre, chatting with Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic, all-star Scottie Barnes, and team staff.

Story continues below advertisement

Barnes says that he learned a lot from St-Pierre about mental toughness and physical preparation.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It was the Raptors’ first practice together after the all-star break.

St-Pierre, a two-division UFC champion from Montreal, was not available for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024.