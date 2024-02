See more sharing options

Officials say a fire at a home in Picton, Ont., caused roughly $500,000 in damages Tuesday.

Crews were called to the blaze at a single-storey home on Albert Street at around 10:30 p.m.

There were no injuries and no pets were harmed in the fire, officials from the County of Prince Edward said Wednesday.

The fire is under investigation and a cause has yet to be determined.