Winnipeg firefighters find one dead in aftermath of Vivian Avenue blaze

One person was found dead at the scene of a fire at a Glenwood-area home Wednesday morning, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Fire crews found smoke coming from one of the units of a multi-family residence on Vivian Avenue just before 4:20 a.m. The blaze was extinguished within about 40 minutes, after which firefighters searched the building and found the person, who declared dead at the scene.

Investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire, though the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said damages were contained to the suite where the fire started.