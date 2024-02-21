Menu

Fire

Winnipeg firefighters find one dead in aftermath of Vivian Avenue blaze

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 12:47 pm
1 min read
The scene of a fatal fire on Vivian Avenue in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The scene of a fatal fire on Vivian Avenue in Winnipeg. Randall Paull / Global News
One person was found dead at the scene of a fire at a Glenwood-area home Wednesday morning, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Fire crews found smoke coming from one of the units of a multi-family residence on Vivian Avenue just before 4:20 a.m. The blaze was extinguished within about 40 minutes, after which firefighters searched the building and found the person, who declared dead at the scene.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire, though the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said damages were contained to the suite where the fire started.

Click to play video: 'Fatal Souris apartment fire under investigation'
Fatal Souris apartment fire under investigation
