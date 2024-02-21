Menu

Fire

Man rescued from Port Colborne fire dies in hospital: Niagara police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 1:02 pm
1 min read
A man pulled from a burning home in Port Colborne, Ont., Feb. 19, 2024 has died in hospital. View image in full screen
A man pulled from a burning home in Port Colborne, Ont., Feb. 19, 2024 has died in hospital. Don Mitchell / Global News
Niagara regional police say they are investigating the circumstances around a Port Colborne, Ont., fire that claimed the life of a man who died in hospital Tuesday.

Detectives say the blaze broke out Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. in a residential area at McCain Street and Fielden Avenue, causing an estimated $250,000 worth of damage to the house.

The deceased was unable to escape the home after another man was rescued from a rooftop while a female exited safely on her own.

Fire crews eventually entered the home and managed to get the man out.

Niagara police say the 32-year-old died from his injuries.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is also involved in the probe.

