Man rescued from Port Colborne fire dies in hospital: Niagara police

Niagara regional police say they are investigating the circumstances around a Port Colborne, Ont., fire that claimed the life of a man who died in hospital Tuesday.

Detectives say the blaze broke out Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. in a residential area at McCain Street and Fielden Avenue, causing an estimated $250,000 worth of damage to the house.

The deceased was unable to escape the home after another man was rescued from a rooftop while a female exited safely on her own.

Fire crews eventually entered the home and managed to get the man out.

Niagara police say the 32-year-old died from his injuries.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is also involved in the probe.