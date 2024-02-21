Menu

Crime

High school in Waterloo placed under hold and secure by police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
Waterloo Collegiate Institute. View image in full screen
Waterloo Collegiate Institute. Google Maps
A high school in Waterloo, Ont., was placed under a hold and secure by Waterloo regional police  on Wednesday at around lunchtime, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

Police issued a post on X, formerly Twitter, at 11:28 a.m. saying that the hold and secure was in place as a safety precaution at Waterloo Collegiate Institute.

They also noted that officers were conducting an investigation at the school.

Just over an hour later, police issued a second tweet which said they had made an arrest and had been at the school for a weapons call.

“One youth has been arrested for public mischief after a quick response by Patrol, Emergency Response, and Direct Action Response officers,” the tweet read.

“Police responded to WCI after reports of a person planning to attend the school with a weapon.”

The WRDSB notes that during a hold and secure, students will continue to learn in class.

It say that access in and out of the school is restricted while parents are not asked to visit or contact the school while a hold and secure is in place.

Trending Now

More to follow…

