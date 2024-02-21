Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Feb. 21

See more sharing options

Cardiovascular health in Medic Minute, Metric Design’s Sturgeon River House, and BYXE Week in Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Feb. 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The importance of cardiovascular health: Medic Minute

February is heart month, bringing attention to the importance of cardiovascular health.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation says roughly 60,000 Canadians suffer a cardiac arrest each year.

Troy Davies with Medavie Health Services looks at ways people can be heart safe, and the importance of CPR and AEDs in saving lives.

4:11 The importance of cardiovascular health: Medic Minute

Interior design decisions at the Sturgeon River House

Work is underway at Metric Design’s newest project — the Sturgeon River House.

Metric Design owner Tamara Bowman discusses some of the decisions the business has made as it moves forward with changes to the interior.

Bowman also explains how renovations provide an opportunity to bring features to live and create better spaces in this Décor and Design segment.

3:57 Interior design decisions at the Sturgeon River House

Celebrating winter cycling during BYXE Week in Saskatoon

Winter doesn’t mean the end of the cycling season in Saskatoon.

BYXE Week encourages people to give winter cycling a try.

Active transportation program manager Danae Balogun looks at the different activities taking place during the week, including bike to work day and a scavenger hunt.

3:33 Celebrating winter cycling during BYXE Week in Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Feb. 21

Mild and sunny — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Feb. 21, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

