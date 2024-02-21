Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Feb. 21

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 10:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 21'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 21
WATCH: Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 21.
Cardiovascular health in Medic Minute, Metric Design’s Sturgeon River House, and BYXE Week in Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Feb. 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The importance of cardiovascular health: Medic Minute

February is heart month, bringing attention to the importance of cardiovascular health.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation says roughly 60,000 Canadians suffer a cardiac arrest each year.

Troy Davies with Medavie Health Services looks at ways people can be heart safe, and the importance of CPR and AEDs in saving lives.

Click to play video: 'The importance of cardiovascular health: Medic Minute'
The importance of cardiovascular health: Medic Minute

Interior design decisions at the Sturgeon River House

Work is underway at Metric Design’s newest project — the Sturgeon River House.

Story continues below advertisement

Metric Design owner Tamara Bowman discusses some of the decisions the business has made as it moves forward with changes to the interior.

Bowman also explains how renovations provide an opportunity to bring features to live and create better spaces in this Décor and Design segment.

Click to play video: 'Interior design decisions at the Sturgeon River House'
Interior design decisions at the Sturgeon River House

Celebrating winter cycling during BYXE Week in Saskatoon

Winter doesn’t mean the end of the cycling season in Saskatoon.

BYXE Week encourages people to give winter cycling a try.

Active transportation program manager Danae Balogun looks at the different activities taking place during the week, including bike to work day and a scavenger hunt.

Click to play video: 'Celebrating winter cycling during BYXE Week in Saskatoon'
Celebrating winter cycling during BYXE Week in Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Feb. 21

Mild and sunny — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Feb. 21, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Feb. 21'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Feb. 21
