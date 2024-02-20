American teen killed in Banff ski collision

Send this page to someone via email

An American teen was killed in a ski collision at Sunshine Village Ski Resort on Thursday, right before the Family Day long weekend.

According to a Sunshine Village spokesperson, the 15-year-old was skiing down a steep run and hit a trail sign. He was wearing a helmet at the time, and the spokesperson said the incident happened at around 10 a.m.

Sunshine Village said it was not aware which state the teen was from.

A Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) spokesperson confirmed to Global News a helicopter was dispatched to the ski resort on Thursday but was stood down shortly after arriving on scene.

The last time there was a fatality at Sunshine Village was in 2015.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the individual,” said Kendra Scurfield of Sunshine Village Ski Resort.